STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier's fourth phase sea trials successfully completed

The ship has been designed indigenously and is being constructed by the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited with more than 76% indigenous content, the navy added.

Published: 10th July 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

A Helicopter onboard the IAC during its sea trials (Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moving ahead towards the commissioning of the ambitious Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), the fourth phase of Sea Trials for IAC was successfully completed on Sunday.

The Indian Navy in its statement said, “During the sea Trials integrated trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken.”

The ship’s delivery is being targeted at the end of July 22, followed by the commissioning of the ship in August 2022.  

The ship has been designed indigenously and is being constructed by the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited with more than 76% indigenous content, the navy added.

“This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2000 CSL personnel and about 12000 employees in ancillary industries.” The Navy said.

Maiden Sea Trials of IAC were successfully completed in August 2021. This was followed by the second and third phases of the Sea Trials on October 21 and January 22 respectively. 

During these three phases of Sea Trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronic suites, deck machinery, life-saving appliances, ship’s Navigation and Communication systems was undertaken.

As reported earlier, INS Vikrant will be weighing around 40,000 tonnes and its fighters will operate on Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) mechanism similar to the present carrier INS Vikramaditya with an angular ski-jump. Helicopters will also be part of its aviation complement.

Indian Navy plans to operate three carrier battle groups (CBG) with one each on the Eastern and Western Sea boards and third one under maintenance (refit/repair).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
indigenous aircraft carrier IAC sea trials Indian Navy Cochin Shipyard Limited
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp