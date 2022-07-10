Indigenous Aircraft Carrier's fourth phase sea trials successfully completed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moving ahead towards the commissioning of the ambitious Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), the fourth phase of Sea Trials for IAC was successfully completed on Sunday.

The Indian Navy in its statement said, “During the sea Trials integrated trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken.”

The ship’s delivery is being targeted at the end of July 22, followed by the commissioning of the ship in August 2022.

The ship has been designed indigenously and is being constructed by the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited with more than 76% indigenous content, the navy added.

“This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2000 CSL personnel and about 12000 employees in ancillary industries.” The Navy said.

Maiden Sea Trials of IAC were successfully completed in August 2021. This was followed by the second and third phases of the Sea Trials on October 21 and January 22 respectively.

During these three phases of Sea Trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronic suites, deck machinery, life-saving appliances, ship’s Navigation and Communication systems was undertaken.

As reported earlier, INS Vikrant will be weighing around 40,000 tonnes and its fighters will operate on Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) mechanism similar to the present carrier INS Vikramaditya with an angular ski-jump. Helicopters will also be part of its aviation complement.

Indian Navy plans to operate three carrier battle groups (CBG) with one each on the Eastern and Western Sea boards and third one under maintenance (refit/repair).