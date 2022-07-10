Man accused of murder burnt alive during public hearing in Assam's Nagaon

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Assam was allegedly burnt alive after a kangaroo court held him guilty of murdering a woman.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Bordoloi, the prime accused in the case.

The incident occurred at Bor Lalung village in central Assam’s Nagaon district. The police picked up five persons, including three women, for interrogation.

According to reports, a woman, Sabita Pator, died three days ago under mysterious circumstances. Later, another woman in the village claimed that Pator was murdered by a gang of five persons including Ranjit Bordoloi

At a subsequent public hearing in the village, Bordoloi had reportedly admitted to strangling Pator to death. Infuriated by the confession, the public allegedly tied the man to a tree, burnt him alive and buried the body. It was later exhumed by the police.

“We received information that a man was burnt alive after a public hearing where he was held guilty of murdering another person. We have recovered the body and detained some people,” a police officer said, adding, “Our investigation is on.”