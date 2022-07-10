MP shocker: Unable to get a vehicle from government hospital, toddler waits with brother’s body in lap on roadside

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Chilling visuals of an eight-year-old boy resting on his lap the body of his toddler brother on the roadside, after being denied a vehicle to carry home the body from Morena district hospital in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral.

The visuals show the minor resting the body of his two-year-old brother near a park outside Morena district hospital, while his daily wager father scouts for an affordable vehicle to carry his toddler son’s body home, after being denied a vehicle by the hospital.

The incident happened in Morena [around 5 km from Bhopal] on Saturday. A resident of Badfara village in Ambah area, around 30 km from Morena district headquarters, the father of four kids [three sons and one daughter] Poojaram Jatav along with eight-year-old son Gushan rushed severely ill youngest child Raja to the Ambah government hospital on Saturday.

With Raja’s condition being critical [as per hospital management, he was suffering from anaemia complications and abdominal swelling caused by the accumulation of fluid in the stomach] the staff at the Ambah government hospital referred the toddler to Morena District Hospital. But despite efforts by doctors at the Morena District Hospital, the toddler couldn’t be saved.

With not enough money, Poojaram requested the staff at the Morena District Hospital to provide a vehicle to take home his son’s body, but the on-duty hospital staff denied him any help, saying no such vehicle was available at the hospital and he should instead hire a vehicle from outside.

Poojaram subsequently requested the operator of an ambulance parked in the hospital premises to help him return with son’s body, but the ambulance operator sought Rs 1500 for it, which was far beyond the poor father’s reach.

Denied vehicle to carry body home, 8-yrs-old boy Gulshan Jatav, with dead 2-yrs-old brother Raja in lap, waited on roadside, outside Morena district hospital on Saturday, while father Pujaram scouted a vehicle to carry youngest child's body home. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/qbhoYVNz4c — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) July 10, 2022

Unable to get affordable means of transport to carry home his youngest and most loved child’s body, Poojaram left eight-year-old son Gulshan on the roadside near Nehru Park, outside the hospital, with a promise to return with a vehicle soon.

At an age when kids play with toys, Gulshan sat on the roadside with toddler brother’s body in lap, waiting for his father to return. Instead of helping the minor and his poor father, the local residents just kept crowding at the spot and filming with cell phones shocking visuals of Gulshan with his brother’s body in lap.

Coming to know about the chilling episode unfolding on the roadside, the inspector in charge of Morena Kotwali police station, Yogendra Singh Jadaun rushed to the spot, took toddler Raja’s body in his lap and accompanied Gulshan and father Poojaram to the Morena District Hospital and subsequently arranged an ambulance to take the body to the scheduled caste [SC] family’s village.

Importantly, the shocking development happened, a day before MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a road show in the same Morena city in support of party candidates for July 13 urban local body polls.

Opposition Congress, while tweeting the painful video, said the shocking video is bound to make anyone angry about the health facilities in Madhya Pradesh. It also exposes the truth of health services in PM Modi’s regime.