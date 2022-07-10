STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Need double-engine non-BJP government at the Centre': KCR hits out at the saffron party

Rao, popularly known as KCR, said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was bold enough to declare Emergency in the 1970s, whereas there is an 'undeclared emergency'' in the country under Modi's rule.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "weakest and inefficient" Prime Minister ever in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said there is a need for "double-engine non-BJP government" at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was bold enough to declare Emergency in the 1970s, whereas there is an "undeclared emergency'' in the country under Modi's rule.

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government is corrupt, he said the government at the Centre would be replaced and there would be inquiry on the 'misdeeds' such as coal import pressure on States.

"Narendra Modi government should go and a non-BJP government should come. It is our slogan. Thanks to Narendra Modi. We accept your proposal for a double-engine growth, for double-engine 'sarkar'.

"Now, the people should decide as to which double-engine should come, whether it should be BJP double-engine or non-BJP double-engine. The facts and figures clearly say that the country requires a non-BJP double-engine government. Not BJP double-engine government. Yes. It is established," he said, emphasising that non-BJP State governments are more progressive than the BJP-ruled ones.

Stating that he does not have any personal enmity with Modi, KCR said it was his (Modi's) policies that the southern satrap is against.

"I am saying this and will say. There was no such weak and inefficient Prime Minister like Modi. During the Congress rule, there was brain-drain. Now, with your government policies, there is a capital-drain, resulting in depleting forex reserves," he said.

Alleging that several companies are withdrawing their investments from the country, KCR said: "Make in India" is a big failure as the country even now imports kites and national flags from China.

He opined that the NDA government should have consulted other parties and taken them into confidence before finalising schemes such as "Agnipath," an army recruitment scheme.

"They say we need a younger generation in the army. Even our country needs a young Prime Minister," he said.

He said some retired army officials have felt that "the Indo-China border is not a lab for experiments."

KCR said BJP and Congress are indulging in a blame-game, citing the developments relating to GST (goods and services tax) during their respective governments.

He reiterated that he is working for a qualitative change in government at the national-level.

The Chief Minister exhorted youth and other sections to oust the BJP, claiming it is the only way to save the country.

Imposition of restrictions in the name of FRBM (fiscal responsibility and budget management) Act is yet another step of the BJP government to harass performing States like Telangana, KCR added.

KCR played a video-clip before reporters to buttress his points, in which Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, blamed the then UPA government at the Centre for the sliding value of the rupee against the dollar.

Fall in GDP, rise in inflation, depreciation of rupee value, rise in prices of gas, petrol, diesel and other price rise, unemployment shooting up to 8.3 per cent are all exposing the inefficiency of the BJP government, he alleged.

KCR further said Modi owes the former an explanation on several issues and that the TRS would take up them in the coming Parliament session and other platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrashekar Rao KCR PM Modi BJP
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp