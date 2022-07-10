STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition leaders likely to meet in next two to three days to discuss joint V-P candidate

Sources said the opposition meeting could take place in the national capital on July 12 or 13 and NCP leader Sharad Pawar would attend it.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament

A view of the Parliament in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of various opposition parties are likely to meet in the next two-three days to decide on their joint candidate for the post of vice president, sources said.

The election will take place on August 6.

Sources said the opposition meeting could take place in the national capital on July 12 or 13 and NCP leader Sharad Pawar would attend it.

Leaders of several opposition parties including the Congress, left parties, TMC, NCP, DMK, RJD, Samajwadi Party and some others are likely to attend the meeting.

While no names have come up yet, the leaders of opposition parties are likely to field a joint candidate for the second top constitutional post in the country.

The NDA has also not come up with any name so far.

Former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishan Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was the joint opposition candidate against NDA's M Venkaiah Naidu in 2017.

Naidu's term of office ends on August 10.

The Election Commission issued the notification on July 5 for the polls on August 6.

The last date of making nominations is July 19 and after scrutiny on July 20, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is July 22.

The election will be held between 10 am to 5 pm on August 6 and the counting, if required, shall be held on the same day.

The vice president is elected by an electoral college comprising a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament -- 233 elected and 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP Trinamool Congress DMK RJD Samajwadi Party
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp