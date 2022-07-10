STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi pitches for natural farming, says it's like serving Mother Earth

The PM also also said the extraordinary success of the Digital India Mission is the country's answer to those who used to say that bringing about a change in villages is not easy.

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the mass movement to adopt natural farming will be widely successful in the coming years and the sooner farmers join this change, the more they will reap its benefits.

"Adopting natural farming is like serving Mother Earth," Modi said addressing a conclave on natural farming in Gujarat's Surat city via video conference.

The PM also said the extraordinary success of the Digital India Mission is the country's answer to those who used to say that bringing about a change in villages is not easy.

"This mass movement regarding natural farming will also be widely successful in the coming years. The sooner farmers join this movement, the greater they will reap its benefits," he said.

The PM said adopting natural farming is also like serving Mother Earth, by protecting the quality of soil and its productivity. "When you do natural farming, you are serving the nature and environment," he said.

