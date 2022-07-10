PM Modi to visit Patna, Jharkhand on July 12, to attend Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Patna and Deoghar in Jharkhand on July 12 to attend various scheduled programmes.

Modi will reach Deoghar to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crores. Official sources here said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone in Deoghar of projects that will significantly boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region.

The most important part of the PM’s visit to Deoghar is to inaugurate the Deoghar Airport, which has been built to provide direct air connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham from other parts of the country. The Deoghar Airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore with the capacity to handle over five lakhs passengers annually through its terminals. Deoghar is famous for the temple of Baba Baidhnath-one of the sacred Jyotirlingas of the country, where a sea of devotees descend to offer ‘Gangajal” during the holy month of Sharawan of Hindu calendar.

Official sources said that the development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar was sanctioned under the “PRASAD” Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; Shivganga Pond development among others.

Side by side, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores. “The projects that are being inaugurated include six laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas up to West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others.

The major projects whose foundation stones are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; an elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others.” said official sources. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation

stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs. 3000 crore for the region.

The PM will also dedicate the two railway projects in Jharekhand-Godda-Hansadiah electrified section and the Garwaha-Mahuria doubling project to the nation.

He will also lay the foundation stone for three Railway projects like the redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih bypass line and the LHB Coach Maintenance Depot at Godda. The proposed redeveloped Ranchi station will have world-class passenger amenities including a food court, executive lounge, cafeteria and air-conditioned waiting halls for ensuring ease of movement as well as the comfort of the passengers.

Apart from all these, the PM will also dedicate the In-Patient Department and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS to the nation. He will perform worship at Baba Baidhnath temple –which is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga of the country.

After Deoghar, the PM will reach Patna to attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly.

In Patna, he will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly and inaugurate the Shatabadi Smriti Stambh, which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha. He will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha museum with a conference hall with a sitting capacity of more than 250 persons. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha guest house on the occasion in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries will receive him and accompany to the venue.