STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to hear plea alleging attacks on Christian institutions, priests on Monday

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves had mentioned the matter before a vacation bench in June and said on an average, 45 to 50 violent attacks take place against Christian institutions and priests.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea alleging a rising number of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country and seeking the implementation of its guidelines to curb hate crimes.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna is likely to hear the matter.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves had mentioned the matter before a vacation bench in June and said on an average, 45 to 50 violent attacks take place against Christian institutions and priests across the country every month.

In May itself, 57 cases of violence and attacks on Christian institutions and priests took place, Gonsalves had told the court.

The relief sought in the plea filed by Peter Machado and others includes the implementation of the guidelines issued by the apex court in the Tehseen Poonawala judgment, under which nodal officers were to be appointed to take note of hate crimes across the country and register FIRs.

In 2018, the apex court had come out with a slew of guidelines for the Centre and the states.

These included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials.

The court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud.

"The states shall designate a senior police officer not below the rank of police superintendent as nodal officer in each district," it had said, adding that these officers will set up a task force to be assisted by a DSP-rank officer for taking measures to prevent mob violence and lynching.

"The state governments shall immediately identify the districts, sub-divisions and villages where instances of lynching and mob violence have been reported in the recent past," the court had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court attacks on Christian institutions
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp