STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool claims Mamata not invited to Metro station inauguration; BJP hits back

Union minister Smriti Irani, who arrived in Kolkata on Sunday, is scheduled to attend the event.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A controversy has erupted over the scheduled inauguration of Sealdah Metro station of the East-West corridor here on July 11, with the TMC claiming that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not been invited to the railway ministry programme.

The opposition BJP shot back stating the TMC government, which "never extends invitation" to saffron camp MPs and MLAs for state programmes, should get to taste its own medicine.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who arrived here on Sunday, is scheduled to attend the event.

Commercial services between Sector V in Salt Lake and Sealdah are set to commence on July 14.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Centre, West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim alleged that the central government had "no regard for democratic principles".

"The East-West Metro project is being implemented with the mutual cooperation of the state and Centre.

The move to leave out the chief minister stemmed from narrow political considerations," he said.

Slamming the TMC over the assertion, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh told reporters, "None of our MLAs and MPs gets invited to any state functions including administrative meetings. The CM, too, should not complain for not getting an invitation."

Ghosh further claimed that the state government, after using central funds, "renames central projects to avoid giving credit to the Narendra Modi government".

Responding to Ghosh's comments, Hakim said, "The Centre does not give alms to Bengal. The state has every right to ask what it is entitled to."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sealdah Metro station Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp