Assam floods: Over three lakh people still remain affected, 416 villages lay inundated

Published: 11th July 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Hojai district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: More than 3.79 lakh people are still reeling under floods across 10 districts of Assam, which was battered by heavy spells of rain last month, an official bulletin here said.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), no death due to drowning was reported during the day, with the toll in this year's flood and landslides standing at 192.

As many as 3,79,200 people still continue to remain affected due to floods in Bajali, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tamulpur districts.

In all, around 5.39 lakh people have been hit due to the deluge in these 10 districts.

Cachar happens to be the worst-hit in the state over 2.08 lakh people hit due to floods, followed by Morigaon with nearly 1.42 lakh affected people.

Currently, 416 villages lay inundated in the state with 5,431.20 hectares of crop area damaged, the ASDMA bulletin stated.

Authorities are running 102 relief camps and distribution centres in eight districts, where 20,964 people, including 5,515 children, have taken shelter, it maintained.

Since Sunday, 77.1 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 327 litres of mustard oil and other relief items have been distributed in the flood-hit areas Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged due to the deluge in several places of Assam, including Udalguri, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Baksa, Barpeta, Kamrup and Morigaon.

No river is flowing above the danger mark as of now, the bulletin added.

