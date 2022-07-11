Assam man arrested for dressing up as Lord Shiva in protest against price rise; released on bail later

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A street play took a serious turn for an actor in Assam after he, dressed as Lord Shiva, criticised the government for the rising fuel prices. Birinchi Bora was detained briefly on Sunday after complaints were filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Disapproving of the arrest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the street play over current issues “is not blasphemous”. He added that appropriate instructions were issued to the district police to release him.

In a video that went viral, Bora is seen wearing a Lord Shiva costume and riding a bike while a co-actor, dressed as Parvati, rides pillion. Their bike comes to a halt at one place as it runs out of petrol and he picks up a quarrel with her, angrily raising the issue of sky-rocketing prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, and LPG cylinders. He also criticised the Narendra Modi government over the rising problem of unemployment, and said people are suffering even though good days were promised to them.

Their act, performed on the road near Nowgong College Clock Tower Point, however, soon landed them at a police station after it drew the attention of some right wing organisations. The district units of Bajrang Dal and VHP separately lodged two FIRs at Nagaon Police Station.

The man who was dancing in the video is Birinchi Bora from Assam. He is not a supporter of BJP but a protestor. He was protesting against BJP for the price hike on the disguised of shivji. He is now arrested by Nagaon police, Assam. https://t.co/jA0XXmVDL0 — no name (@bull_energy1988) July 9, 2022

Bora was detained for “hurting religious sentiments, showing disrespect towards women, attempting to create disharmony among communities and also under Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing shoes and helmet during the play on the road,” Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said.

“A case was registered but as his detention was under bailable sections (of the IPC). We issued a notice and released him,” the SP said. The woman, who played the character of Goddess Parvati, could not be traced thus far,

The arrest of Bora, a former general secretary of Nowgong College Students Union, was widely condemned on social media. The Assam chief minister then took to Twitter, and said, “Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said.”