STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam man arrested for dressing up as Lord Shiva in protest against price rise; released on bail later

In a video that went viral, Birinchi Bora is seen wearing a Lord Shiva costume and riding a bike while a co-actor, dressed as Parvati, rides pillion.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

birinchibora

Birinchi Bora staged a street play dressed in Lord Shiva costume to protest against rising fuel prices and other issues. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar 
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A street play took a serious turn for an actor in Assam after he, dressed as Lord Shiva, criticised the government for the rising fuel prices. Birinchi Bora was detained briefly on Sunday after complaints were filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. 

Disapproving of the arrest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the street play over current issues “is not blasphemous”. He added that appropriate instructions were issued to the district police to release him.

In a video that went viral, Bora is seen wearing a Lord Shiva costume and riding a bike while a co-actor, dressed as Parvati, rides pillion. Their bike comes to a halt at one place as it runs out of petrol and he picks up a quarrel with her, angrily raising the issue of sky-rocketing prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, and LPG cylinders. He also criticised the Narendra Modi government over the rising problem of unemployment, and said people are suffering even though good days were promised to them.

Their act, performed on the road near Nowgong College Clock Tower Point, however, soon landed them at a police station after it drew the attention of some right wing organisations. The district units of Bajrang Dal and VHP separately lodged two FIRs at Nagaon Police Station. 

Bora was detained for “hurting religious sentiments, showing disrespect towards women, attempting to create disharmony among communities and also under Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing shoes and helmet during the play on the road,” Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said.

“A case was registered but as his detention was under bailable sections (of the IPC). We issued a notice and released him,” the SP said. The woman, who played the character of Goddess Parvati, could not be traced thus far, 

The arrest of Bora, a former general secretary of Nowgong College Students Union, was widely condemned on social media. The Assam chief minister then took to Twitter, and said, “Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lord shiva Birinchi Bora
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp