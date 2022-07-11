Farmers facing drought threat, paddy-sowing hit in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: With 30 out of the total 38 districts of Bihar getting 20 percent less than normal rainfall, disappointment is writ large on the faces of farmers. The long dry spell is likely to hit the Kharif crop badly this year.

Five districts have received 64 percent less rainfall than normal, and paddy sowing could not start in Jamui, Kaimur and Rohtas districts till July 6, an agriculture official said. All these districts are located in south Bihar, which has been hit more.

West Champaran district has reported the maximum 56 percent paddy sowing, but it is progressing very slowly in 13 districts, worrying the farmers as well as the state government.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials from water resources, disaster management and agriculture departments to make alternate arrangements for irrigating farms in view of deficient rainfall.

The government has decided to provide electricity to farmers for at least eight hours a day for operating electric water pumps and other agriculture works.

Presently, 15-20 percent paddy sowing has been done in the state, agriculture secretary N Saravana Kumar said. Monsoon is almost completely inactive in the state, with 192 mm rain recorded so far, 28 percent less than normal.