Fear of split looms as errant Maharashtra Congress MLAs face action

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked senior leader Mohan Prakash to investigate the issue and submit a report.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap and Working President Charan Singh Sapra leave after meeting Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Congress is imploding not only in Goa, but in Maharashtra as well. Party high command has issued notices to take action against the seven MLAs who cross-voted and the 11 lawmakers who skipped the floor test in state Assembly session. 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked senior leader Mohan Prakash to investigate the issue and submit a report. Among those who remained absent during the floor test was former CM Ashok Chavan. 
However, some party members feel that after the fall of the Aghadi government, Congress is already in a fragile condition, and it should not stretch its fortunes further by taking the errant MLAs to task.

“Congress has 44 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. If the party decides to take action against 18 MLAs, then it will give them an opportunity to either form a separate group, like Eknath Shinde or join the BJP,” a Congress leader said. 

“Just on mere suspicion, we cannot accuse any MLA of cross-voting. This is a double-edged sword. The high command should avoid it,” said another senior Congress leader. Chavan has clarified that he did not remain absent deliberately. “If people want to play politics of groupism, they should come and speak to me in person,” he said. 

