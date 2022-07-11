For RSS, majority and minority not different: Sunil Ambekar

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after an RSS top body meeting criticising the Muslim community for its ‘lukewarm response’ over the Udaipur killing, senior leader Sunil Ambekar, RSS’ publicity in-charge, said that the Sangh doesn’t differentiate people on the basis of caste and religion. Talking to this daily, Ambekar said that the national interest is the top priority of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sangh considers Indians as one and the outfit is working towards uniting them, he added.

The three-day annual meeting of the saffron body, which concluded on Saturday, discussed a number of crucial issues such as Udaipur killing, recent row over movie posters of Hindu Goddess Kali among others. The meeting held in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu was attended by many prominent leaders such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and others.

“We consider 130 crore people of India as Indians and as our own. That’s the Sangh’s line of thought,” said Ambekar. When asked about BJP’s new thrust on backward Muslims and Christians, Ambekar said that the BJP as a separate entity will have its own strategies. “As a political party, BJP will have their own plans and strategies. However, the Sangh doesn’t differentiate between minority or majority communities. We want everyone to work together,” he said.

During the recently held National Executive meeting of the BJP, Prime Minister Modi had exhorted all leaders to reach out to minorities such Pasmanda Muslims, Christians and other deprived sections of the society. The party felt that minorities need to feel more secure about joining it. RSS is considered as the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP. “RSS wants national interests to be served. The national integrity is our top priority,” he added.

Reiterating the Saffron outfit’s stand on Udaipur murder, he said that though the Hindu community responded in a peaceful manner, the Muslim community should have come out more in numbers to condemn the heinous act.