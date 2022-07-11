Indian Army enables mechanised forces with ‘night-fighting’ capabilities

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army has succeeded in arming its mechanised forces with capability to not only detect its enemy fast even in dark but also has proceeded on an ambitious capability enhancement plan with the timeline set for 2023. The future inductions are planned keeping the war-fighting along the mountainous terrain of the Northern borders.

Sources confirmed that, “96% of our Armoured Fighting Vehicles today are night enabled and balance equipment will soon be upgraded.”

“With specific reference to night enablement, the current range of night vision devices being employed are all based on Thermal Imaging Technology, which is passive and is capable of seeing farther, better and clearer,” added the sources.

Year 2023 will bring in major capability enhancements as the Indian Army is working on “twin approach” to modernisation involving replacement of vintage equipment with futuristic platforms and capability enhancement of existing equipment through upgrades for enhancing night enablement; lethality and intelligence surveillance and recce (ISR) capability.

There are several upgrades and capability enhancement projects to be completed by 2023, told another source. “These include supplementary capabilities of drone jammers, autonomous surveillance drones, UCAVs, mini Remotely Piloted Aircrafts and swarm drones. All of them will be integrated with the armoured regiments in a very short period of time.” he said.

The modernisation, as per source, will add to the mobility, detection and even attacking the enemy effectively. It is going to work on the weaknesses of the enemy on both western borders and the northern borders. Apart from this, “light tanks and FRCV are being planned to be inducted to cater for contingencies of future warfighting along the Northern borders.” said a senior officer.