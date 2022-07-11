STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian tourism may ‘entice’ foreigners Thai way

The parliamentary panel also opined that the ministry should adopt a proactive policy to promote tourist places in India which are at par with those abroad.

Published: 11th July 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Thailand is known for attracting foreign tourists to its popular beaches.

Thailand is known for attracting foreign tourists to its popular beaches.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of thriving tourism in geographically smaller Thailand, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has suggested to the Tourism Ministry to study promotion strategy of the Southeast Asian country which known for its tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces and Buddhist temples and execute them to attract international visitors. 

The parliamentary panel also opined that the ministry should adopt a proactive policy to promote tourist places in India which are at par with those abroad. “The committee recommends that the promotional tactics of Thailand to utilise diplomacy and tourism promotion to attract foreign tourists despite its small population and geographical area as compared to India may be assessed. Their tactics may be applied in the Indian tourism sector, if found beneficial for the growth of Inbound Tourism in India,” reads the 326th report of the committee headed by BJP MP T G Venkatesh.

The panel further suggested to the Ministry of Civil Aviation exploring possibility of direct flights to Southeast Asian, Eastern European and South American countries, which have huge potential for increasing foreign tourist arrivals to India.

The panel is also of the opinion films featuring Indian locales noticeably facilitating tourism promotion hence it recommends lucrative incentives and sops to attract international filmmakers.

“The incentives offered by the Indian government appear to be meager compared to the international norms and the considerable payoffs. The Committee recommends that the Ministry of Tourism may review the incentives provided to foreign film producers as per internationally competitive rates,” says the report, which was submitted last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India tourism Thailand Thailand tourism
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp