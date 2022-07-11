JEE Main Session 1 results out, 4 from Telangana and 3 from Andhra Pradesh among 14 toppers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited results of the JEE Main 2022 session one examination were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result is available on the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Fourteen candidates, four students from Telangana, three from Andhra Pradesh and one student each from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, scored the perfect 300/300 score or 100 per cent marks in the engineering entrance exam.

Sneha Pareeka, a state topper from Assam, is the only woman topper on the list.

NTA has re-opened the application window for JEE Main 2022 session two exams. Candidates can apply on jeemain.nta.nic. up to July 12. The session two exams will be conducted from July 21 to July 30.

A total of 8,72,432 candidates registered for the JEE Main Paper 1 (BE /B.Tech) this year, of which 7,69,589 cleared it.

A total of 2,57,533 girls registered, of which 2,21,719 appeared for the JEE Main session one exam. This year, nine girls scored above 99.98. A total of seven girls scored 99.99, and two scored 99.98 in JEE Main session one exam. 6,14,896 boys registered for the exam, while 5,47,867 appeared for it.

This year, three students - one from the general category and two from OBC- NCL - from the third gender category registered and appeared for the session one exam, the NTA said.

3,19,937 candidates appeared in the general category, 74,370 in general-EWS, 2,75,416 in OBC-Non-Creamy Layer (NBL), 71,458 in scheduled caste, 26,330 in scheduled tribe and 2,078 in the Person with Disability (PwD) category.

After both sessions of JEE (Main) 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released, taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores following the policy already made, the NTA statement said.

The session one exam was held in two different sessions from June 23 to June 29.

JEE Main was conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India, Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

After JEE Main results are declared, qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for IIT JEE Advanced.

The engineering entrance test was earlier scheduled to be held in April and May but was rescheduled by the NTA to June and July on students' demand.