STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely after Presidential polls, hints Shiv Sena's rebel faction

Currently, Chief Minister Shinde, who heads the rebel camp, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP - both of whom took oath on June 30 - are the only members of the Cabinet.

Published: 11th July 2022 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may take place after the July 18 presidential polls, the rebel camp of Shiv Sena MLAs indicated on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA faction's spokesperson, Deepak Kesarkar, said, "There is no difficulty in Cabinet expansion."

He was responding to a question on whether the Cabinet expansion was being delayed due to the on-going legal battle between the rebel camp and the Sena faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Currently, Chief Minister Shinde, who heads the rebel camp, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP - both of whom took oath on June 30 - are the only members of the Cabinet.

Kesarkar said there is an important meeting on July 13 in New Delhi related to the election of the next President and a representative from the rebel group will be attending it.

On July 14, BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Mumbai to seek support.

Preparations for the presidential polls will take place on July 16 and 17 before voting on July 18.

Electors for the top constitutional post consist of Members of Parliament and MLAs.

"So, the MLAs will be busy in the presidential polls. So who will have the time to prepare for taking oath. They are not in a hurry," he said.

Last week, Shinde and Fadnavis visited New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

Deliberations on Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra were believed to have taken place with the BJP's top brass during the visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp