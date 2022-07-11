Mumbai Diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Maha politics in for Bhaigiri vs Dadagiri

Maharashtra’s political scene will now be a contest between the two ‘elder brothers’ – bhai and dada – referring to the nicknames kept by newly-appointed CM Eknath Shinde and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar in public circles. Pawar wields immense clout over administration with his disciplined functioning, while Shinde uses freehand tactics to get work done. It will be Bhaigiri versus Dadagiri in the days to come. On the first day of the assembly session, Pawar’s witty but punching speech against ruling party leaders went viral. On the second day, Shinde outdid his soft-spokeness by dominating the house with his candid and revealing speech.

Nana wanted bill for offl bungalow waived

State Congress president Nana Patole had stepped down as the state Assembly speaker in February 2021 going on to be appointed as Maharashtra Congress chief. While he was expected to leave his officials bungalow located on Madame Cama Road in front of the state Mantralaya, he continued to enjoyed all facilities. But such allowances don’t come free. If ministers stay beyond the official accord, then they have to pay as per government prescribed rates per sq ft. As per sources, the Congress chief then sought outgoing CM Uddhav Thackeray’s ascent in waiving off his rent as the sum has run up to a ‘big amount’ – by using discriminatory chief ministers power. Last year, he even wanted the bungalow to be converted into the Congress office.

Shiv Sena ‘journalists defect’ to Shinde camp

CM Eknath Shinde not only broke away Shiv Sena by taking 2/3 of its MLAs, but he also took away the dedicated journalists who used to cover Shiv Sena since years. These journalist who had been on Shiv Sena beats were hardcore Shiv Sainik reporters, but the Eknath Shinde-led revolt parted them away from the original party. They now vie to curry favour with the newly-appointed CM. Shinde was successful in cutting off these scribes’ natural bonding with Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. Shinde may be low profile, but known to be well versed with PR and maintaining relationships across the sections of society. Thanks to his candid nature and getting-work-done approach.

