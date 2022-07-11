STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Herald case: In fresh notice, Sonia Gandhi asked to appear before ED on July 21

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader, was also questioned for five days for over 50 hours by the ED office in the same case.

Published: 11th July 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Monday served a fresh notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the probe on July 21 in the alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper.

On June 22, she had written to the ED about her illness and requested them to defer the questioning, which was accepted by the probe agency.

"She was suffering with Covid complications and was not fit for questioning," said a source.

Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after she developed bleeding from the nose on June 12. She was tested positive for Covid on June 2.

Gandhi was issued a second summons for June 23 by the agency, but the 75-year-old Congress leader could not keep the date as she was "strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID-19 and a lung infection".

Gandhi had sought postponing of the summons by four weeks and hence, she has been asked to depose before the agency on July 21, the officials said.

Gandhi had earlier been scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8, but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency then issued a fresh summons and asked her to join on June 23.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for about 51 hours in five-day long questioning. He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by the Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

