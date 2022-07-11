STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naxal couple involved in several deadly attacks on security forces surrenders in Chhattisgarh

While Hidma was active for16 years and Hungi for 12 years in the Bastar division of the Kerlapal Area Committee, the couple was transferred to KKBN division in Odisha last year, the SP said.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:11 PM

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR:  A Naxal couple involved in several deadly attacks on security forces and carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads surrendered on Monday in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Madkam Hidma and his wife Kuram Hungi, who are area committee members of the self-styled Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the Odisha State Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), laid down arms due to their disillusionment with the Naxal ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

"They carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each. Hidma was involved in the Burkapal (Sukma) Maoist ambush in 2017, in which 25 security personnel were killed, and planting IED to target security forces in Palodipara (Basebatti) in 2019," he said.

"Hungi was involved in the Nilivaya (Dantewada) ambush attack in 2018, in which seven jawans died, and a Naxal attack in which 17 security personnel were killed in Minpa in Sukma in 2020," Sharma added.

They were given Rs 10,000 each after the surrender and will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he informed.

