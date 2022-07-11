STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building 

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height.

Published: 11th July 2022 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament building. (Photo | Twitter, @Gupta_vijender)

Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament building. (Photo | Twitter, @Gupta_vijender)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height.

It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said. Modi also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

The concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Parliament New Building
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp