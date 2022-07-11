STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand: Three senior Congress leaders join AAP

Welcoming them into the party fold, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said their entry will strengthen AAP in Uttarakhand.

Published: 11th July 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Three senior Congress leaders from Uttarakhand on Monday resigned from the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress spokesman Rajendra Prasad Raturi, Pradesh Mahila Congress vice-president Kamlesh Raman and the social media adviser Kuldip Chaudhary joined AAP in the presence of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP's Uttarakhand convener Jot Singh Bisht said.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Sisodia said their entry will strengthen AAP in Uttarakhand.

The leaders said they quit the Congress as infighting in the party was increasing despite the party's rout in the state assembly polls.

After hearing about their resignation, state leaders, including former leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh and Khatima MLA Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, met former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat at his residence to share their concern for the party.

Senior party leader Harish Rawat stayed away from the meeting.

