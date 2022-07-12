53-year-old tradition: 'Mr Ballot Box' will travel by air again for presidential polls

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The passenger manifests of some airlines will have a 'Mr Ballot Box' on the rolls. It's an actual ballot box, not a quirky traveller with a weird name!

The Election Commission has booked a 'Mr Ballot Box' in flights on Tuesday and Wednesday to send the vote container to different states for the July 18 presidential polls.

According to the Election Commission, a separate air ticket is booked in the name of 'Mr Ballot Box' as it travels on the front row of the aircraft. Seated beside 'Mr Ballot Box' are the assistant returning officers (ARO). The box travels under the personal supervision of the officer.

"The presidential elections involve a fascinating journey of the ballot box to states/union territories and return after polling," said the poll panel.

According to officials, the Commission had got a special permission from the civil aviation department in 1969 to enable the ballot boxes and other election materials to travel as passengers.

After air travel, 'Mr Ballot Box' will be stored in previously sanitised and properly sealed strong rooms under strict videography in each state and union territory.

Once the poll is over, the sealed 'Mr Ballot Box' and other election material will be transported back to the Office of Returning Officer Rajya Sabha Secretariat by the next available flight.

The boxes and other documents are carried personally in the aircraft cabins -- never out of sight of accompanying officers -- the Commission added.

When they reach Delhi, officials are also assisted at the helpdesk at the Delhi Airport, manned by the officials of the Election Commission of India, Civil Aviation, Delhi Police, and CISF.

The counting of votes will take place on July 21, ahead of the end of President Ram Nath Kovind's term on July 24. MPs will cast their ballots in the parliament house.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is the frontrunner. She will take on former BJP stalwart Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition presidential candidate.

As the race to elect the 16th President of India picks up pace, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Arun Chandra Pandey held a review meeting on Tuesday with the Returning Officer PC Mody on poll-preparedness for the upcoming presidential elections. AROs and CEOs of all states and UTs were also present virtually.

While supervising the distribution and dispatch of 'Mr Ballot Box' and other poll-related materials, Kumar emphasised the need for information, polling and return of the material to be meticulously managed.

He also reiterated that ROs and AROs adhere to the highest level of compliance for all statutory processes and instructions for a free and fair election.