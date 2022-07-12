BJP takes out rally in Mahua Moitra's constituency, seeks her arrest for remarks on Goddess Kali

By PTI

KRISHNA NAGAR: Leader of Opposition in Bengal and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday took out a rally in TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Krishnanagar constituency to protest against her recent remarks on Goddess Kali.

Adhikari and several BJP leaders, during the rally, raised slogans against Moitra and sought her arrest for "hurting sentiments" of Hindu devotees.

Addressing the rally, he said, "Despite several complaints, the police and the state administration have been mute spectators. The people of this country and the Hindu devotees won't tolerate the insult of Goddess Kali."

"The TMC government and the state police have been very active in seeking action against Nupur Sharma. But they have not taken any step against Moitra. There can't be a different set of rules for BJP and TMC leaders. We will wait for a few days and then move the court," the saffron camp MLA said.

The parliamentarian triggered a controversy last week as she said that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, and that each person had his or unique way of offering prayers.

The TMC had condemned the remark and said that it did not endorse the TMC MP's views in any way.

Moitra is a first-time MP from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat.

Taking to Twitter later in the day, Adhikari said, "We reverentially worship Goddess Kaali as Shakti, primordial, nurturing, destructive (towards evil forces) also loving & benevolent. @AITCofficial MP Mohua Moitra's abhorrent comments & her obnoxious portrayal & characterization of Maa Kaali has offended all Hindus devotees."

He claimed that the police inaction against Moitra went on to show Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party's "disregard for Hindu Bengali sentiments".

"@WBPolice's inaction against her proves @MamataOfficial's acquiescence & brazen disregard for Hindu Bengali sentiments. To protest against disrespect to Maa Kaali & shielding Ms Moitra, led a procession & addressed a rally today at Krishnanagar; Nadia, her Electoral Constituency." Adhikari wrote.

Responding to the allegations, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the saffron camp was trying to politicise the issue.

"The party has condemned Moitra's remark and has stated that it doesn't support it. The BJP is still trying to politicise the issue by mixing religion with politics," he added.

On Sunday, too, BJP's IT cell chief and the party's Bengal unit co-incharge Amit Malviya accused the CM of defending Moitra's “obnoxious portrayal” of the deity.

The Krishnanagar MP, without taking any name, had hit back saying that she "would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about".

on Monday urged BJP to stop politicising the issue and refrain from mixing religion with politics.

The BJP then wondered why no disciplinary action was taken against Moitra for her comment made on July 5 that that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as each person had their unique way of offering prayers.

The altercation between the two parties began afresh after the BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about the goddess, while "a TMC MP insults her" and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, instead of acting against her, defends her "obnoxious portrayal" of Maa Kali.

While virtually addressing a programme of Ramakrishna Mission on Sunday, Modi said Goddess Kali's blessings are always with the country, which is moving ahead with a spiritual energy for the welfare of the world.

Shortly after Malviya posted his statement on Twitter, Moitra hit back without naming anyone.

"Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest," she tweeted.

She was referring to the "Didi o Didi" taunt used by BJP leaders to mock West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is commonly referred to as Didi (elder sister) by her supporters, during the campaigning for the 2021 assembly polls.

In a fresh tweet, Malviya who is also West Bengal's co-in-charge, then claimed that Moitra is not obeying the party's diktat on the issue.

The TMC has earlier condemned the MP's controversial comment.

"Smarting under public rebuke from Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP is using repeat defiance on the issue of Maa Kaali to humiliate her, diminish her stature as a leader, knowing fully well that she wouldn't be able to act against her, for fear of angering her Muslim vote bank," he tweeted.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy on Monday asked who is Malviya to comment on this matter.

"The party has already condemned what Moitra had said. The party does not support what she said. But we don't need lessons from the BJP. They should stop mixing religion with politics," Sougata Roy said.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya wondered why the TMC is yet to take any disciplinary action against Moitra.

"Neither Mahua Moitra has been summoned by the police nor any disciplinary action being taken against her. It seems the TMC has issued a statement condemning her remarks is a farce," he said.

Moitra made the controversial remarks at a conclave on July 5.

She was responding to a question in connection with the outrage over a film poster, which shows a woman dressed as the deity smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.

Police complaints have been made against Moitra for the remarks in various states.