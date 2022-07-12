STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress seeks legal action against BJP leaders for 'defaming' Harish Rawat

PCC vice president Mathura Dutt Joshi said the BJP leaders attacked Harish Rawat repeatedly while campaigning for the Assembly polls for allegedly promising a Muslim University in Uttarakhand.

Published: 12th July 2022 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 10:14 PM

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A Congress delegation on Tuesday called on Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar to lodge a complaint against BJP leaders and seek legal action against them for spreading false propaganda against senior party leader Harish Rawat to defame him.

Citing an example to buttress their charge, the delegation led by PCC vice president Mathura Dutt Joshi said the BJP leaders attacked Harish Rawat repeatedly while campaigning for the Assembly polls for allegedly promising a Muslim University in Uttarakhand if voted to power but in fact Rawat never made any statement before the print or electronic media about such a university.

"The false propaganda was designed to tarnish his (Harish Rawat's) social and political image," they alleged.

Despite repeated rebuttal of the charge by Rawat the statement on a Muslim University continued to be ascribed to him by BJP leaders to damage him politically, they said.

The BJP leaders even uploaded a photoshopped picture of Harish Rawat on social media and linked it with the statement about a Muslim University in Uttarakhand, the PCC delegation alleged and sought appropriate legal action against those involved in the false propaganda campaign.

