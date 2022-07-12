STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encounter underway at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

There have been a series of encounters between militants and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Published: 12th July 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: An encounter has started between militants and security forces at Reban area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of militants in that area.

The security forces then cordoned off the area. Militants hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Many militants and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Monday, a top JeM militant and his accomplice were killed in an encounter at Wandakpora in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

