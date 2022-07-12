Encounter underway at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

By IANS

SRINAGAR: An encounter has started between militants and security forces at Reban area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of militants in that area.

The security forces then cordoned off the area. Militants hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between militants and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

J&K | Visuals deterred by unspecified time of the encounter that broke out last night in Reban area of Shopian. Police and army on the job. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/Dqq7MFeHPI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Many militants and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Monday, a top JeM militant and his accomplice were killed in an encounter at Wandakpora in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.