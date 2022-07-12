STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former WWE wrestler Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee in Ludhiana

In a purported video of the incident, which took place on Monday, Dalip Singh Rana can be heard arguing with some of the employees of the Ladhowal toll plaza.

Published: 12th July 2022 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

THE GREAT KHALI: WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali', was part of season four and was apparently paid close to Rs 50 lakh per week.

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali. (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDGARH: Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, has been accused of slapping a toll worker in Ludhiana, a charge rejected by the former WWE wrestler who claimed that the toll plaza employees misbehaved with him.

In a purported video of the incident, which took place on Monday, Rana can be heard arguing with some of the employees of the Ladhowal toll plaza.

However, the clip does not show the former WWE superstar slapping anyone.

Rana was on his way to Karnal, Haryana from Jalandhar, Punjab when the incident occurred, police said, adding that no complaint was lodged by either of the two sides.

After the video went viral on social media, Rana on Tuesday accused the toll plaza employees of misbehaving with him.

"Yesterday, toll plaza employees misbehaved with me and asked me to get down from the vehicle for getting a picture clicked with all of them and only then would they allow the vehicle to go," said Rana.

Rana demanded that the contractor of the toll plaza must take action against the erring employees so that they do not misbehave with any other celebrity.

Rana also accused the employees of Ladhowal toll plaza of "blackmailing" him.

In the video, a toll plaza employee could be heard asking the former wrestler why he slapped his colleague when an identity proof was sought from him.

"You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card, the toll employee tells Rana to which he replies, "You are blackmailing me."

The employee then says, "We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it."

"I do not have an ID card," Rana can be heard saying in the clip.

Meanwhile, a barricade was placed before Rana's vehicle to prevent him from leaving.

The former wrestler, however, got out and pushed it away even as a toll plaza employee tried in vain to stop him.

A police official then intervened and both sides could be heard putting forth their claims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalip Singh Rana The Great Khali WWE
India Matters
Image of a drone used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
67 Israeli surveillance drones on the deal street
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp