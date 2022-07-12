‘Imbalance in population growth may lead to anarchy’: CM Yogi calls for demographic balance across communities

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Expressing concern over the uncontrolled population rise and its imbalance across various sections of society, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called for population stability and demographic balance across the communities.

Launching a population stabilization fortnight on the occasion of World Population Day here on Monday, the CM claimed that the vast demographic imbalance would lead to anarchy and chaos in the country.

"Vast differences in growth rate of population of different religious groups may cause anarchy and chaos in the country. The percentage of population rise of any one class should not exceed the growth rate of natives who are being made conscious of population control and stabilization," he said while making a veiled reference to the majority.

Claiming that countries with huge populations came across demographic imbalances, the CM said all religions, faiths, classes and sections of society should equally be integrated with the phenomenon of population stabilization and all should make equal efforts to ward off the challenges of imbalance.

CM Yogi laid stress on the healthy population saying that the efforts being made towards population control and stabilization for the last five decades had yielded good results and, moreover, huge population was also a resource, but only when the people were healthy and fit.

The CM referred to the growing population of the country and also UP which was population-wise the biggest state in the country.

"India's population is 135-140 crore and UP, the most populous state will cross the 25 crore mark in no time. The speed of growth is a challenge so it is imperative to make concrete efforts to control or stabilize," he added.