India attends G20 Sherpa meet, reaffirms support to Indonesia

Published: 12th July 2022 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India took part in the G20 Sherpa meet in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, (July 10th and 12th). It was led by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

The previous Sherpa meet under the G20 Presidency of Indonesia was held in December last year.

In the meeting, the progress made under working groups was reviewed in various sectors like health, agriculture, economy, trade, environment, and livestock. 

Kant reaffirmed India’s support to Indonesia during its G20 Presidency and called for addressing global challenges in a cooperative manner.

“He emphasised the importance of all G20 members to address health, food and energy security,” according to the MEA.

Kant also spoke about the need to protect and promote the interests of small and marginal farmers.

On the migration issue, he emphasised the need to further deepen international engagement and facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration.

Kant held bilateral interactions with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meet.

