STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'India mother of all democracies': PM Modi at Bihar assembly centenary celebrations

Expressing delight over being 'the first prime minister to have visited the Assembly of Bihar', Modi recalled that the state was home to Vaishali, said to be the oldest republic in the world.

Published: 12th July 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that India was the "mother of all democracies", drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation's march towards becoming a "mature democracy".

Modi made the remark at a function here organised on the occasion of centenary celebrations of Bihar Assembly as part of which he unveiled a commemorative pillar, planted a sapling of 'Kalpataru' tree and laid foundation stones of a guest house and a library.

"India is a democracy because we believe in saamanjasya (harmony). We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies," Modi said.

Expressing delight over being "the first prime minister to have visited the Assembly of Bihar", Modi recalled that the state was home to Vaishali, said to be the oldest republic in the world.

"Many people say that democracy came to India because of western influence. By doing so they undermine the legacy of Bihar," said Modi, recalling events like Champaran Satyagrah of Mahatma Gandhi to make his point.

"It is not a mere coincidence that the centenary celebrations of assembly premises are being held simultaneously with the Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary) of the Independence," said the PM.

He also stated that the nation was "on its way to becoming a mature democracy" which was evident from "better attendance of lawmakers inside Parliament and state assemblies" and "discarding of obsolete laws".

Modi also spoke of the "glorious past" of the state Assembly, which became the first in the country to bring in a zamindari abolition law and reservation for women in panchayats.

The PM's address was preceded by speeches of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Bihar Assembly
India Matters
Image of a drone used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
67 Israeli surveillance drones on the deal street
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp