INTERVIEW | Not only OBCs, all castes should be counted in census: Ramdas Athawale

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

The Centre last week gave an extension to a panel examining sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for another six months. This is the 13th extension since its formation in 2017. Former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court G Rohini, thus, has time until January 31, 2023 for the gigantic work.

The demand for the sub-categorization stems from the fact that only a handful of total OBC communities get a major chunk of the reserved jobs and seats in educational institutes.

In an interview to Preetha Nair, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale speaks about the status of the Rohini Commission and the need for a nationwide caste census.

Excerpts from the interview:

The Commission’s tenure is extended until next year. Why is the report delayed?

The Rohini Commission was formed by the Social Justice Ministry in 2017 to subcategorize around 5,000 sub-castes among the OBCs. It is an arduous task to ensure equitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities in the category of Central list of OBCs. The commission is still studying various aspects of it. Since it is a complex subject, the commission has to consult states.

The impression is that only a section of affluent OBCs gets a lion’s share of the benefits. Is the government wary of losing support of certain OBCs?

I am not aware of the findings of the Commission. Once its report is ready, it has to be discussed with states. The recommendations also need the approval of the Cabinet. Though the panel’s initial mandate was to examine the distribution of reservation benefits at the Central level, its terms of reference were expanded later. It is not an easy job.

The BJP ally JD-U will conduct a caste-based census in Bihar. Your party, the RPI, too, has demanded a nationwide caste census…

I have always supported caste census. My party’s position is that not only OBCs, all castes should be counted. This will provide clear data on the caste-based marginalization and deprivation. Once all castes are enumerated, we will be able to formulate schemes for the most deprived.

Does the caste survey conducted by states have any constitutional validity since Census is under Union List?

States can do surveys. Unlike the Census, it’s not legally bound. State governments are trying to enumerate the OBC population so that there is equitable distribution of welfare schemes. Many NDA allies have demanded a caste-based census. The government should consider the demand. In Bihar, there are political compulsions.

The Centre has ruled out a caste census, saying caste-based enumeration is not feasible.

That is the position of the government. My party has always stood for caste-based census. As an MP, I have raised the issue in Parliament many times and demanded the government take an immediate decision. There are apprehensions that caste-based census will lead to more casteism. That’s not the case.

Why do you root for caste-based census?

A caste census will help identify the economically and socially deprived sections. Once the data is available, we can design more programmes for them. There is a perception that OBC accounts for 52 per cent of the total population. However, we need to have a clear estimate.

Is there a fear of the repeat of Mandal politics if caste census is conducted?

When the Mandal Commission recommendations came out, the general category protested because they felt that they would lose out on reservations. Now that the NDA government has provided 10 per cent reservation to the EWS, we shouldn’t be seeing such outrage.