Madhya Pradesh official gets show-cause notice for arranging 'cold, inferior quality tea' for CM Chouhan

However, following outrage on social media over the notice, Chhatarpur district collector Sandeep G.R has cancelled the notice served by Rajnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate DP Dwivedi.

Published: 12th July 2022 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHHATARPUR: A Madhya Pradesh government official was served a notice for arranging "cold and inferior quality tea" for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Khajuraho airport in Chhatarpur district, but it was withdrawn following an uproar.

A show-cause notice was issued to Junior Supply Officer Rakesh Kanhua who was responsible for arranging tea and breakfast during the CM's transit visit at the airport on Monday, Rajnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) DP Dwivedi said.

However, following outrage on social media over the notice, Chhatarpur district collector Sandeep G.R has cancelled the notice served by Dwivedi.

Dwivedi clarified that the tea and breakfast arranged by Kanhua were not served to the chief minister as he didn't take a halt at the airport but only changed the aircraft at the airstrip.

Chouhan was on his way to Rewa for campaigning for the urban bodies polls. "Kanhua was tasked with arranging tea and breakfast during the CM's transit visit at the Khajuraho airport at 11.30 AM on Monday," Dwivedi said.

He said it was found that tea arranged by Kanhua was cold and of inferior quality. “According to the menu, you were entrusted with the responsibility of arranging the tea and breakfast but the quality of the tea provided to the chief minister was inferior and it was served cold," stated the notice issued by the SDM.

It said this can create an embarrassing situation for the district administration, raising a question about the protocol meant for VVIPs. The SDM had sought an explanation from the junior supply officer within three days.

As the copy of the notice was widely circulated on social media and invited criticism, the district collector issued an order, stating "the chief minister has made no comment on the protocol violation, thus the show-cause notice issued to the junior supply officer in this regard has been cancelled".

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja took a dig, saying, “the people may even not get ration or not be able to get an ambulance, but the chief minister should not get cold tea”.

