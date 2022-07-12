Presidential election: Shiv Sena to support NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu

By Online Desk

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced that it will support the NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu vis-a-vis the non-BJP Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Sena President Uddhav Thackeray made the formal announcement after a series of consultations with the party MPs, MLAs, and other leaders including tribals.

"There has been absolutely no pressure from the MPs, as claimed in the media. However, many Sena leaders and office-bearers from tribal communities have requested us. We have taken a decision to support Draupadi Murmu for the President's elections," Thackeray told media persons.

The decision to support Murmu comes a day after 16 MPs told Thackeray to support her as she is a "woman from a tribal community."

The Sena said Monday, Thackeray had discussed the Presidential polls issue and other matters in detail at a meeting of most Sena MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha besides some other top leaders.

"In the past even Balasaheb Thackeray used to hold such consultations with party leaders on major issues and the decisions were made on the basis of the view of their colleagues. At yesterday's meeting, the candidature of Murmu was also discussed," said Shiv Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

While emphasising that supporting Murmu doesn't imply backing the BJP, he said the Sena has all the goodwill for Sinha.

"Such decisions are based on peoples' sentiments and even in the past we had supported the candidature of Pratibha Patil (2007), Pranab Mukherjee (2012) when we were with the NDA," Raut pointed out, suggesting a repeat of its stance in 2022.

He also rubbished speculation in a section of the media that the Sena is on the verge of a split with even MPs preparing to revolt and join the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"A majority of our MPs were present at yesterday's meeting barring Shinde's son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde and Bhavana Gawali. The party does not take any decisions under pressure and whatever is finally decided, would be binding on all MPs and MLAs," Raut said.

Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, the other Maha Vikas Aghadi -- of which the Sena is a part -- have not yet reacted to the developments.

Meanwhile, both Murmu and Sinha are expected to be in Mumbai this week to campaign for the President elections and are likely to meet the top leaders of all political parties.