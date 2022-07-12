STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre joins Shinde camp; party MPs urge Uddhav to mend ties with rebel faction

The MPs have conveyed to Thackeray that the BJP was a 'natural ally' of the Shiv Sena unlike the 'unnatural alliance' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Sena MP Hemant Godse said.

Published: 12th July 2022 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar during his interaction with his supporters, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: In setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, party spokesperson and former Mumbai corporator Sheetal Mhatre crossed over to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction on Tuesday.

Mhatre is the first former corporator of Shiv Sena from Mumbai who has openly announced support for Shinde.

She had represented ward no 7 in suburban Dahisar in north Mumbai in 2012 and 2017.

On Tuesday night, Mhatre along with some Shiv Sena workers visited Shinde's residence and expressed her support to him.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena had appointed Mhatre as the 'sampark sanghatak' (coordinator) for the Alibaug-Pen area.

The crucial elections for the Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are slated to be held in the next few months.

Shinde's rebellion last month led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) have urged Uddhav to mend ties with Shinde and former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party MP said on Tuesday.

Stressing for an alliance, the MPs have conveyed to Thackeray that the BJP was a "natural ally" of the Shiv Sena unlike the "unnatural alliance" of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Sena MP Hemant Godse said.

The MVA comprised Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.

The Shiv Sena MPs raised this issue on Monday during their meeting with Thackeray at his private residence in Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by 13 of the 18 MPs from Maharashtra--- three had taken consent from the party to skip the meeting.

Talking to PTI, Godse, who represents the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, accused the NCP of trying to create obstacles in projects in the constituencies held by Shiv Sena.

"The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance was a natural alliance," he said, adding that the Sena has traditionally fought the NCP at the ground level.

Godse also said that he had fought against the Bhujbals in the last three Lok Sabha polls.

In 2009 Sameer Bhujbal, the nephew of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

He fought against the Bhujbal senior in 2014, and again with Sameer in 2019.

After the MVA government was formed in November 2019, Chhagan Bhujbal became the guardian minister of Nashik.

"The decades-old rivalries do not end in five years," he said.

Godse cited the example of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency to stress the importance of allying with the BJP.

Of the six assembly segments, three seats in Nashik city are represented by BJP MLAs.

The rest three --- Sinnar, Igatpuri and Deolali- are with the NCP and the Congress, where Shiv Sena candidates had lost.

"If we continue with the MVA alliance, then what will our Sena candidates do? This is the biggest question that will arise. So, with regards to an alliance with the BJP or if Eknath Shinde desires to come back to the party. We requested (Thackeray) to accept him back in the party fold," the MP said.

Shinde's rebellion with most of the Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government last month.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Godse also drew parallels between the 25 years of the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP and the two-and-a-half years of the MVA.

He said the chemistry between Shiv Sena and BJP was better.

"We have expressed our opinion and the decision taken by (Uddhav Thackeray) saheb will be final," he said about the meeting.

When asked if the Sena leadership declines the proposal of MPs to mend ties with the Shinde faction or the BJP, he said, "We will request him from time to time."

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
Image of a drone used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
67 Israeli surveillance drones on the deal street
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp