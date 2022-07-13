STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert

Heavy rainfall and flooding over the last 10 days has wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, leaving 84 people dead and 66 others injured.

Published: 13th July 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Heavy rainfall and flooding over the last 10 days has wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, leaving 84 people dead and 66 others injured. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region and Gadchiroli district.

As many as 249 villages have been severely affected due to floods in the Gadchiroli district, according to disaster management officials. Thirty five relief camps have been opened for people who have got displaced due to the situation.

While 44 houses have got fully damaged, 1,368 residential units are partially damaged. About 180 animals have died. So far, the state government and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have evacuated 5,968 people from various places.

Dam reservoirs in the state have been filled to more than half the capacity in the last 10 days of rainfall.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the flood-affected areas and promised to extend all possible help to people. Meanwhile, Shinde also said that the government will soon release the Rs 50,000 allowance amount to farmers who regularly pay their 
crop loan. 

5,968 people evacuated
While 44 houses have got fully damaged, 1,368 residential units are partially damaged. About 180 animals have died. NDRF teams have evacuated 5,968 people from various places 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra floods NDRF Eknath Shinde Rainfall
India Matters
Image of a drone used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
67 Israeli surveillance drones on the deal street
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp