84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Heavy rainfall and flooding over the last 10 days has wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, leaving 84 people dead and 66 others injured. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region and Gadchiroli district.

As many as 249 villages have been severely affected due to floods in the Gadchiroli district, according to disaster management officials. Thirty five relief camps have been opened for people who have got displaced due to the situation.

While 44 houses have got fully damaged, 1,368 residential units are partially damaged. About 180 animals have died. So far, the state government and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have evacuated 5,968 people from various places.

Dam reservoirs in the state have been filled to more than half the capacity in the last 10 days of rainfall.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the flood-affected areas and promised to extend all possible help to people. Meanwhile, Shinde also said that the government will soon release the Rs 50,000 allowance amount to farmers who regularly pay their

crop loan.

