'98% candidates will get CUET exam centre in their chosen city': UGC Chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As anxious students raised grievances of admit cards being released late for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday said at least 98 per cent candidates appearing for the exam will be allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice.

The UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar also announced that the admit cards for Phase II students of the exam for admission to undergraduate programmes would be issued on July 31, 2022.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which was to release the admit cards for the CUET UG for phase 1 students on Tuesday evening, didn’t announce it till the time of going to press.

Kumar said the admit cards had been released four days before the examination due to security reasons and to avoid malpractice.

Students should not get worried, he said in a video statement.

The NTA will conduct the exam between July 15 and August 20 in different examination centres located in 500 cities across India and ten cities outside India.

"Over 14 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which will be conducted across 500 cities. It is a mammoth task, and NTA is a professional exam conducting body. The students should not get worried," Kumar said.

He said as the NTA has already issued the city intimation slip for candidates of both phases, there is no need for any anxiety.

“I urge the students not to panic about it because nearly 97 percent to 98 percent of candidates will get their choice of the city, and only about two per cent of candidates may not get their choice of the city, but they will surely get a second choice of their city,” he said.

The NTA had earlier announced that registered candidates could download their admit cards and city intimation slips from the official CUET UG website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On Monday, the NTA released a city intimation slip for registered candidates that provides the name of the city in which the candidate will have to take the CUET-UG along with the date (or dates) of the exam.

This is the first time NTA is conducting the CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes.

Nearly 14,90,000 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022, of which 8,10,000 have been allotted Phase I and 6,80,000 have been taken in Phase II of the CUET-UG 2022 exam.