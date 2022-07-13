STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar ABVP man gets death threat from purported Islamic extremist; lodges FIR

Bhagalpur city Superintendent of Police Swarn Kant said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from Kunal Pandey, co-convenor of the ABVP.

Published: 13th July 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHAGALPUR: An office bearer of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Bihar on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police about a death threat he received from a purported Islamic extremist.

Bhagalpur city Superintendent of Police Swarn Kant said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from Kunal Pandey, co-convenor of the ABVP for the Bhagalpur-Banka region.

Pandey told reporters that the letter was delivered by the postal department at his house in a village falling under Jagdishpur panchayat of Bhagalpur district.

Waving a copy of the two-page letter, Pandey said the sender had "expressed outrage that I had been speaking in favour of a temple at Gyanvapi in Varanasi and against the killing of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal".

Gyanvapi Mosque is adjacent to the Kashi Viswanath Temple.

It is alleged that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished the temple to build the mosque in the 16th century.

Two men beheaded Kanhaiya Lal at his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

They were arrested.

"The sender (of the letter) has also given his name and address and claims to be associated with Ghazwa e Hind Islam," said Pandey.

The name of the purported jihadi organisation is drawn from a phrase disputably attributed to Prophet Muhammad which is used in the propaganda around "India's Islamization".

In the letter, Pandey claimed, he has been told "You too will be decapitated like Kanhaiya".

The SP said the matter was under investigation.

