STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Birla to chair meet of presiding officers of legislative bodies Friday, anti-defection law on agenda

The political developments in Maharashtra and Goa have brought the focus back on the anti-defection law.

Published: 13th July 2022 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The anti-defection law and frequent House disruptions will be discussed at a meeting of presiding officers of legislative bodies that will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here on Friday, according to a statement.

The issue of people's participation in legislative bodies and uniformity of rules and procedures in legislatures will also come up for discussion, the statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday.

The political developments in Maharashtra and Goa have brought the focus back on the anti-defection law.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed on June 29 following the rebellion by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and most of its MLAs.

After the meeting, Birla will chair a briefing of the Indian delegation that will attend the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference at Halifax, Canada from August 20 to 26.

The Speaker will lead the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Birla anti-defection law
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp