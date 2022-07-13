STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'BJP playing dirty politics over presidential election': Trinamool on saffron party writing letters to Bengal MLAs

Murmu was in Kolkata on Tuesday and met the saffron party's MPs and MLAs from the state to seek their support for the July 18 election.

Published: 13th July 2022 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of pursuing "dirty politics" over the upcoming presidential poll by writing letters to West Bengal's ruling party lawmakers to seek their support for NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu.

Murmu was in Kolkata on Tuesday and met the saffron party's MPs and MLAs from the state to seek their support for the July 18 election.

"The BJP is playing dirty politics over the upcoming presidential poll. The NDA nominee was in Kolkata and didn't ask for votes of opposition legislators. But the BJP leadership has written letters to our MLAs and MPs, seeking their support."

"When the candidate herself has not made any appeal, who are they to write letters? " questioned state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee.

The senior TMC leader also said the saffron camp should first ensure that all its MLAs from the state vote in favour of their nominee.

"Before seeking the support of TMC legislators, my advice is they should ensure that all its MLAs vote in favour of the NDA presidential nominee.

Nominating a tribal leader won't make the BJP pro-tribal, as its policies reflect their anti-tribal mindset," Chatterjee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently said that Murmu, a tribal BJP leader from Odisha, could have been a consensus candidate had the saffron camp discussed with the opposition parties before fielding her.

State Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said it is unprecedented that the presidential nominee has not made any appeal to opposition lawmakers for votes but the saffron camp is writing letters to TMC MLAs.

Reacting to the TMC's allegation, state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the comment of the Bengal's ruling party leader reflects that they are in "confusion and dilemma".

"The TMC leadership and its lawmakers are divided.

They do not know whom to support in the presidential poll.

They are apprehensive that voting against Murmu might have an adverse impact among tribals," he said.

Major non-BJP parties of the country, including the Congress and the TMC, have named former union minister Yashwant Sinha as the joint nominee for the presidential election.

The BJP presently has 17 Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal.

Of them, Arjun Singh has switched over to the TMC but is yet to resign as a parliamentarian.

In the 294-member West Bengal assembly, the saffron camp has 75 MLAs.

However, five of them have joined the TMC without resigning as legislators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu BJP Trinamool Presidential Elections Presidential Elections 2022 Presidential Polls Presidential Polls 2022
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp