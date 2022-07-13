Brazil wants Indian help in submarine maintenance

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a positive addition to the nascent Indian defence industry, discussions on the maintenance of submarines was held by Brazil on Monday.

The discussion took place as a Brazilian Navy delegation led by Vice Admiral (Adm) Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production and Engineering, called on Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

The Indian Navy in a statement said, “During the two-day visit, the Brazilian delegation held extensive discussions with the Indian Navy counterparts with focus on maintenance of submarines. As part of the visit, the delegation also visited Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) and a Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarine of the Indian Navy.”

MDL is involved in manufacturing six conventional Scorpene (Project 75) jointly with the Naval Group of France. The sixth and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines was launched in April this year.

The Brazilian Navy also operates 4 Scorpene-class submarines and is exploring options for collaboration towards the maintenance of the diesel-electric attack submarines.

During the talks in Mumbai Vice Admirals Liberal Enio Zanelatto and AB Singh discussed various issues of common interest, including defence and submarines technology, Make in India, initiatives towards professional cooperation between the navies, and the outlook of the Indian Navy towards shared maritime interests with all like-minded navies/ nations.

India has put an impetus towards increasing its exports of defence equipment and services.

It was in January this year that India had bagged a major defence contract. The Philippines approved a $374.96 million (Rs 2700 cr) contract for the purchase of a shore-based Brahmos anti-ship missile system from India.

Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence Production (DDP) recently said that India’s Defence Exports touched a high of Rs 13,000 cr in 2021-22. The Private sector industries have been dominating the defence-related exports.

India's defence exports were worth ₹8,434 crores in 2020-21, ₹9,115 crores in 2019-20, and ₹2,059 crores in 2015-16. It was Rs 1,941 crores in the financial year 2014-15.