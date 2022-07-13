STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI arrests seven, including ECL managers, in coal pilferage scam

The central agency has twice interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the scam.

Published: 13th July 2022 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Wednesday arrested seven people, including a serving and three retired general managers of state-run Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, an official said.

The others arrested are a manager and two security guards, he said.

They were arrested following interrogation by the CBI at its Kolkata officer, he added.

"All these people were asked questions and they could not reply to those properly. They are hiding several pieces of information, and we suspect their active involvement in the scam. As a part of the investigation, we have arrested them," the officer said.

They will be taken to Asansol for production in a court, he said.

The central agency has twice interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the scam.

It had last year also interrogated Rujira's sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law in connection with their probe.

CBI has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on absconding TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with the scam.

Mishra allegedly collected money on behalf of influential people.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 9.28 crore belonging to Mishra, his brother Vikas and prime accused Anup Majhi under the anti-money laundering law.

It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was done at leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol.

Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people, as per the CBI.

Investigations have revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eastern Coalfields Limited CBI Cosal Scam
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp