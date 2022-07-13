STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fresh batch of 6,400 pilgrims leave Jammu camp for Amarnath Yatra

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of at least 16 people. Around 40 are still missing.

Published: 13th July 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hindu devotees begin the Amarnath Yatra annual pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Amid tight security, the 14th batch of 6,400 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Wednesday here left for twin base camps of the 3,880-meter-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The yatra, which was suspended from Jammu due to bad weather on Sunday, resumed on Monday.

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of at least 16 people. Around 40 are still missing.

A total of 6,415 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 258 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF, the officials said. Of these, 4,545 were men, 1,744 women, 43 children, 79 sadhus and four sadhvis, they said.

The officials said 2,428 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 88 vehicles around 3.30 am, followed by the second convoy of 170 vehicles carrying 3,987 pilgrims for Pahalgam at 4.30 am.

So far, over 1.30 lakh pilgrims have offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, the officials said.

A total of 83,073 pilgrims have left from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra Kashmir Himalayas
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp