HC seeks reply from Centre, Yogi government over seer's petition to enter Taj Mahal wearing saffron

The Bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Yogendra Kumar Srivastava fixed September 5 as the next date for hearing in the case.

Published: 13th July 2022 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by an Ayodhya-based seer seeking permission to enter the Taj Mahal wearing saffron clothes and with his religious mast.

According to the petition, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya tried to enter the Taj Mahal on April 26 but was stopped by officials as he was carrying a "dharmdand" (religious mast) and wearing saffron clothes.

He had released a video on social media alleging that he was not allowed to enter the monument.

Then again on May 2, Paramhans Acharya and Dharmendra Goswami, another petitioner in the case, tried to enter the Taj Mahal but they were denied entry and placed under house arrest.

