Heavy rains lash Gujarat, fear of flood looms in state

Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Dang, and Valsad are still on red alert.

Published: 13th July 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles seen submerged at a water logged shopping complex after heavy rain lashed city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. A total of 64 people have died in Gujarat due to various rain related incidents.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Very heavy rain in most parts of Gujarat has resulted in a flood-like situation in the state, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions until July 15. Many regions have been put on high alert due to overflowing rivers and torrential downpour.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. He also visited Bodeli, Rajpipla, Navsari, and Chhota Udepur areas. Patel interacted with people in Bodeli, and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief work from officials.

State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Tuesday briefed the media persons about the review meeting held at the State Emergency Operations Center, Gandhinagar. 

Emphasising that the administration is fully equipped to deal with the situation, he said, “Out of the state’s eight districts, three Bharuch, Chhotaudepur, and Narmada—have come out of the red alert zone. Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Dang, and Valsad are still on red alert.” As many as 27,896 civilians have been relocated to safer areas, Trivedi said. 

