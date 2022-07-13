STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India witnessing transitional phase towards self-reliance in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

Singh said that the defence ministry has set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore of defence production by 2025, which includes export of Rs 35,000 crore.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a transitional phase towards self-reliance in defence sector and senior officials of defence PSUs should work together to ensure that their companies are among world's best, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

According to a defence ministry's statement, Singh said in his speech at an event here that the defence ministry has set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore of defence production by 2025, which includes export of Rs 35,000 crore.

He exuded confidence that the defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) will play a major role in achieving this goal with a contribution of 70-80 per cent, urging CMDs (chairman and managing directors) and NODs (non-official directors) to work hand in hand to ensure that their companies find place among world's best in different fields, the statement said.

Singh listed out various initiatives taken by the defence ministry to achieve self-reliance, including simplification of acquisition process of defence equipment and platforms under Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and increase in FDI limit to 74 per cent under automatic route and up to 100 per cent under government route.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp