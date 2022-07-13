STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra rains: Man dead, two kin injured in Vasai landslide

A boulder from a hillock crashed on the house of Anil Singh at Waghralpada in Rajavali area of Vasai around 6.30 am and he died.

NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a landslide in Vasai, Maharashtra, following heavy rains. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A man was killed and two of his family members were injured on Wednesday after a landslide in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district following heavy rains, officials said.

Search was on for another family member and efforts were on to find out if more persons were trapped in the debris, they said.

Local fireman and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Following the landslide, a boulder from a hillock crashed on the house of Anil Singh (45) at Waghralpada in Rajavali area of Vasai around 6.30 am and he died, District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

His wife Vandana Singh (40) and son Om Singh (12) got trapped in the debris.

Some locals and firemen later pulled them out and they were admitted to a hospital for the treatment of their injuries, he said.

VIEW PHOTOS | Monsoon rains cause havoc in different parts of the country

The NDRF personnel also retrieved the body of Anil Singh from the debris at around 10.30 am, the official said.

A search is still on for another family member Roshni Singh (16).

Rescue personnel were also trying to find out if any other person was trapped in the debris, he said.

The district, located about 100 km from the state capital Mumbai, has been witnessing very heavy rains since Tuesday night which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas.

