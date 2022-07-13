Mamata meets Assam CM, Dhankhar in Darjeeling; calls it 'courtesy meeting'

By PTI

DARJEELING: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Wednesday.

However, she described it as a "courtesy meeting" and said "nothing political", including the upcoming presidential election, was discussed.

"We did not have any political discussion, including any deliberation on the presidential election. It was merely a courtesy meeting over tea," she told reporters after the 40-minute meeting.

Sarma, who was at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling to meet Dhankhar, was present when Banerjee reached there upon receiving an invitation from the governor.

"It felt good to meet Himanta. When I had gone to Kamakhya temple, he had helped me a lot. I think our relationship must continue as there are several Assamese in West Bengal and many Bengalis in Assam. We share a border in the Alipurduar district. The two state governments must keep communicating with each other," Banerjee said.

She said Sarma gifted her 'Gamosa' (traditional Assamese scarf) and she reciprocated by presenting him with 'Uttoriyo' (traditional Bengali scarf).

When asked whether she and Sarma had any discussion on the presidential election, Banerjee said, "How can that be possible? We belong to different parties.

" The TMC supremo said she would not be participating in the swearing-in ceremony of the chairman of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and several other members on Thursday as she will return to Kolkata.

"I will be returning to Kolkata tomorrow. I will not participate in the oath-taking ceremony. I have already attended the swearing-in programme of some GTA members yesterday," Banerjee said.

Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) won the recently held GTA elections, winning 27 of the 45 seats in the semi-autonomous council.

