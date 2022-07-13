STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata meets Assam CM, Dhankhar in Darjeeling; calls it 'courtesy meeting'

Sarma, who was at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling to meet Dhankhar, was present when Banerjee reached there upon receiving an invitation from the governor.

Published: 13th July 2022 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DARJEELING: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Wednesday.

However, she described it as a "courtesy meeting" and said "nothing political", including the upcoming presidential election, was discussed.

"We did not have any political discussion, including any deliberation on the presidential election. It was merely a courtesy meeting over tea," she told reporters after the 40-minute meeting.

Sarma, who was at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling to meet Dhankhar, was present when Banerjee reached there upon receiving an invitation from the governor.

"It felt good to meet Himanta. When I had gone to Kamakhya temple, he had helped me a lot. I think our relationship must continue as there are several Assamese in West Bengal and many Bengalis in Assam. We share a border in the Alipurduar district. The two state governments must keep communicating with each other," Banerjee said.

She said Sarma gifted her 'Gamosa' (traditional Assamese scarf) and she reciprocated by presenting him with 'Uttoriyo' (traditional Bengali scarf).

When asked whether she and Sarma had any discussion on the presidential election, Banerjee said, "How can that be possible? We belong to different parties.

" The TMC supremo said she would not be participating in the swearing-in ceremony of the chairman of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and several other members on Thursday as she will return to Kolkata.

"I will be returning to Kolkata tomorrow. I will not participate in the oath-taking ceremony. I have already attended the swearing-in programme of some GTA members yesterday," Banerjee said.

Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) won the recently held GTA elections, winning 27 of the 45 seats in the semi-autonomous council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp