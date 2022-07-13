STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meat factory case: Police attach Rs 100-crore properties of ex-UP minister

Published: 13th July 2022

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MEERUT: The police on Wednesday attached properties worth over Rs 100 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureishi, wanted in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly running an illegal meat factory.

The properties were attached as Qureishi did not appear before the police even after a notice in this regard was pasted at his residence, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav Kumar said.

On March 31, an FIR was registered against 17 people, including Qureishi, his wife Sanjida Begum, and sons Imran and Firoz after illegal meat worth over Rs 5 crore was recovered in his factory.

While Qureishi and his two sons are absconding, his wife is out on bail.

