Nadda calls for BJP unity, Vasundhara Raje skips Rajasthan camp

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rift in the Rajasthan BJP once again came to the fore as former chief minister Vasundhara Raje stayed away from the three-day training camp held for the party leaders and workers in Mount Abu.

Raje’s absence particularly stuck out as BJP president JP Nadda reached the event to address the cadre on the concluding day of the camp on Tuesday. Raje, meanwhile, had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Nadda urged the party cadre not to involve family members in politics, saying they should help the country and society and not their family members. “No person is bigger than the party. Only if the party is good, will you be good. Everyone’s turn comes in politics. Keep the sentiment of ‘us’ in your minds, not the sentiment of ‘me’,” he said.

In the three-day camp, the party workers were apprised of many issues, including the need to strengthen the organisation, make the schemes of the central government reach the people, and target the state government over various problems.

Meanwhile, Raje stayed away from the event on all three days. Her loyalists are keen that she should be projected as the party’s choice for the Chief Minister’s post before the Assembly elections next year.